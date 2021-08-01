Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPYY remained flat at $$57.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $7.0881 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 49.00%.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

