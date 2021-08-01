Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.82) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. 1,220,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,216. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

