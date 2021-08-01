Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGIO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.06. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

