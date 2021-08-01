Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.71 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

