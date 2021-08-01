Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.03. 570,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

