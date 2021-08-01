Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €137.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

AIR stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €109.87.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

