Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 42.2% in July

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 125,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 49.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

