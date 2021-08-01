Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AKU opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.12 million and a P/E ratio of 315.00. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Akumin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter worth $7,379,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Akumin by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Akumin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Akumin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

