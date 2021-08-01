Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 2,394 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Wayside Technology Group worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth $4,033,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

