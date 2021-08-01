Albert D Mason Inc. Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

NYSE HUBB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.46. The company had a trading volume of 399,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.