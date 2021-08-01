Albert D Mason Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

