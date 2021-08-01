Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 28,027 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,027 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BGSF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. 22,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,730. The company has a market cap of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 210.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

