Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $37.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,473.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $900.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

