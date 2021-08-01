Albert D Mason Inc. Trims Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 20,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $308.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

