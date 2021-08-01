Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ACI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.60. 1,008,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.30.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.