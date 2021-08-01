Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Alexander’s has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX opened at $278.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.09. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.