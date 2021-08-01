Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $1,590,000.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

