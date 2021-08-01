Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $1,590,000.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.42.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
