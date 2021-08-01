Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ALFVY stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

