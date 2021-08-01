Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ALFVY stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.28.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
