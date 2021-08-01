Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 102,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

