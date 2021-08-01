Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 102,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
