Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 15.8% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

BABA stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,250,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

