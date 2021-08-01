Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $676.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $18.82 on Friday, hitting $695.80. The company had a trading volume of 967,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,113. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $697.87. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $612.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

