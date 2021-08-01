Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,994 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

ALGT opened at $190.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

