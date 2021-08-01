Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

NYSE ALLE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.11.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

