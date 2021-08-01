Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $58,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

