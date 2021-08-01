AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 36.6% in July

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE ACV opened at $34.23 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

