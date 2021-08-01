Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $26.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,704.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

