Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,553.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.