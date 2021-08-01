Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,478.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

