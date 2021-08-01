Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.