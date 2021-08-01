Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$58.25 Average PT from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.25.

AIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

AIF stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, hitting C$58.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,004. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$41.50 and a 12-month high of C$64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 87.12.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.2376936 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.