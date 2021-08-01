Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

