American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.32. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

