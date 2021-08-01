American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $100,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

