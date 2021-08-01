American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.26 million and a PE ratio of 20.75. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

