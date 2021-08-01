American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.54.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $282.80 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.