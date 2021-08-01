Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 48.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,063 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.57. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

