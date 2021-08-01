Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.92% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $399.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

STXB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

