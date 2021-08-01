Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $103,554,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.