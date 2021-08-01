Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

