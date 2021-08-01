Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.