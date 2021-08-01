Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.27. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 12,171 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,061.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

