Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Position Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up 4.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned about 1.74% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,356,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 182,257 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,768,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 132,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.