AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

AMPG stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

