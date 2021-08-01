AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

AMPG stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.61.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.