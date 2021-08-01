Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Unum Group worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,539,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

