Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

COLB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

