Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

