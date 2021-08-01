Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,809 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.