Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

