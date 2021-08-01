Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,316 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

MGPI opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

