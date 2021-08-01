Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 275,265 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 85.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275,265 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 4,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 9,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

